FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 34 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $426.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.21 and a 200 day moving average of $399.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.21 and a 12 month high of $428.36. The firm has a market cap of $399.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

