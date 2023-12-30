FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $252.97 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $171.55 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.92.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

