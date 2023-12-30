First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.34

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $16.51. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 23,135 shares trading hands.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,090,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 937,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 619,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

