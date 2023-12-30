Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.00

Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38.
About Flight Centre Travel Group
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
