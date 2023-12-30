Focused Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Focused Investors LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 2.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of RTX worth $63,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $84.17 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

