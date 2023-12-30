Footasylum (LON:FOOT) Shares Down 26.6%

Footasylum PLC (LON:FOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 26.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.04). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 609,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £88.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.50.

Footasylum plc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells fashion streetwear and sportswear for men, women, and kids under approximately 300 brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Prè London, Society Sport, and Gym King; and owns brands comprising Kings Will Dream, Condemned Nation, Alessandro Zavetti, and Zavetti Sport, as well as retail brands, including Footasylum, Drome, and SEVEN.

