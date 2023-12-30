Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Shares Down 0.1%

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 5.90 and last traded at 6.03. 128,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 50,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.03.

Fortitude Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of 6.06 and a 200 day moving average of 6.15.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

