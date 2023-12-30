Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Danske lowered Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

FOJCY stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

