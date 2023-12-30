Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.