Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys 700 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,624,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,715. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

