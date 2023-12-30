Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,417,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.13. 3,860,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,161. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

