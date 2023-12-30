Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 144,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $223.39. The company had a trading volume of 184,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.42 and a 52 week high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

