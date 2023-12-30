Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases 903 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

