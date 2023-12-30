Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 229 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for approximately 1.4% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.98. 960,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

