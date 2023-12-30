Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.5% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.