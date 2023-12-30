Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 314,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 41.0% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 99,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 540,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

