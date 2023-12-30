Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Gartner makes up about 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

IT opened at $451.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.15. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total transaction of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

