General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $259.67 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $259.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

