General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 819,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after acquiring an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

