Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $138.46 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

