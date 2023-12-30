GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CFO Scott M. Deakin Sells 7,238 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.78. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

