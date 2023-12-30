Golden State Equity Partners Buys 332 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,610 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

