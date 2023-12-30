Golden State Equity Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,116.25. 2,055,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,165. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $522.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $976.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $903.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $548.01 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

