Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Sempra were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,247,000 after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after buying an additional 125,208 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,453. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

