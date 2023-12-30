Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,695,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.