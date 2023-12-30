Golden State Equity Partners Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in AT&T were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,285,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

