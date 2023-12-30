Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 6,982 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned about 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,439 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE TWO traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,215. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -374.99%.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.