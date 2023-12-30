Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 9,394 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,232 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,619,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after purchasing an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after purchasing an additional 842,417 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 687,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 591,937 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 536,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

