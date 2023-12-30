Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 1,749,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,384. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $59.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.