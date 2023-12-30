Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

USO traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,454. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.05.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

