Golden State Equity Partners Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.23. 2,186,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,575,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

