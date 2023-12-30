Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

GTIM stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.