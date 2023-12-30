GPO Plus (OTC:GPOX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTC:GPOX – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 15,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 39,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

GPO Plus Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

About GPO Plus

(Get Free Report)

GPO Plus, Inc organizes, promotes, and operates industry-specific group purchase organizations (GPO) in the United States. The company offers HealthGPO, a group purchasing organization for the healthcare industry; cbdGPO a group purchasing organization for the hemp industry; and DISTRO+, a group purchasing organization for specialty retailers and wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GPO Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GPO Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.