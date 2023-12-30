Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRCL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.77. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 759,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 215,706 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

