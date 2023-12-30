Grin Price Tops $0.0609 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $5.99 million and $1.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,406.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.13 or 0.00655864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00173033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.07 or 0.00389263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00230559 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

