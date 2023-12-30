Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $201.06

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 201.06 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 203.40 ($2.58). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.54), with a volume of 531,025 shares traded.

Halfords Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £436.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,328.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Halfords Group

In other Halfords Group news, insider Jill Caseberry bought 16,875 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £31,556.25 ($40,096.89). Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

