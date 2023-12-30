Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $201.06

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 201.06 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 203.40 ($2.58). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.54), with a volume of 531,025 shares traded.
Halfords Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £436.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,328.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Halfords Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
About Halfords Group
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.
