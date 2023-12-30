Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.70

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 246145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hawaiian by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

