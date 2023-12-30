HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $270.77 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average of $263.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

