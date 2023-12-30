HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 591 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $248.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

