HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $157.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,985,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.