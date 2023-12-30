HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,608 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

ICE opened at $128.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

