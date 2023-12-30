HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.