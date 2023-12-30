HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $210.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.23 and a 200-day moving average of $186.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.