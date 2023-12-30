HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.04 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

