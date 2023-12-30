HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.40 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751,400 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,236,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

