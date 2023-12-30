HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 13,905 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.47 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

