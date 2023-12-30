HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

