HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,202 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $122.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

