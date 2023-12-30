HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 1,336 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.52 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.49.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

