HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 3,268 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after buying an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Up 0.4 %

Clorox stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.